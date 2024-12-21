Carl Recine/Getty Images

A club’s interest in two Manchester United players has been rubbished and dubbed ‘nonsense’, with the side in question not looking to sign the Red Devils duo.

With the January transfer window now rapidly approaching, Manchester United are expected to try to do some business to support new boss Ruben Amorim.

Players could also depart Old Trafford though and Amorim may decide to let Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho go if the price is right.

Both players have been linked with several European outfits and Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are credited with strong interest.

Garnacho joined the Red Devils from Atletico Madrid in 2020 and it has been suggested that the Spanish outfit want to re-sign him, while also being keen on Rashford.

However, according to Spanish journalist David Vinuesa Malbac, talk that Atletico Madrid want the pair is ‘nonsense’.

The La Liga club have no interest in signing any forward players as they are looking to strengthen their midfield and defence.

Garnacho featured for 20 minutes against Tottenham Hotspur in their EFL Cup game on Thursday, but Rashford was again left out from the matchday squad.