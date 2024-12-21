Andy Rain – Pool/Getty Images

Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka has been spotted leaving Selhurst Park on crutches after the Gunners’ 5-1 win at Crystal Palace.

Saka was forced off in just the 24th minute of the Premier League encounter, with boss Mikel Arteta describing the decision to bring him off post match as a precaution.

Arteta told the BBC’s Match of the Day: “He felt something. It is too early to assess him. It was a precaution with him right now.”

Saka leaving Palace on crutches, not looking great #arsenal pic.twitter.com/N3Jnd7bS8x — Joao Castelo-Branco (@j_castelobranco) December 21, 2024

Losing Saka for any period of time would be a blow for the Gunners and the attacker is also being careful.

Saka was spotted leaving Selhurst Park on crutches and it remains to be seen how serious his injury is after a thorough examination by Arsenal’s medical team.

Arsenal are now third in the Premier League table following the win over Palace, one point behind second placed Chelsea, but having played two more games.

They are next due to play host to Ipswich Town on 27th December, before then welcoming in 2025 by heading to face Thomas Frank’s Brentford side.

The jury is out on when Arteta will be able to count on the services of Saka in his team once again.

Gabriel Jesus (two), Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli and Declan Rice scored the goals at Crystal Palace.