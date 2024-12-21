Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Former West Ham United striker Dean Ashton feels the Hammers’ reliance on one player is ‘scary’ after he watched the side draw 1-1 with Brighton on Saturday afternoon.

Julen Lopetegui’s men welcomed Brighton to the London Stadium in the Premier League looking to secure all three points.

West Ham did fall behind in the 51st minute when Mats Wieffer struck for the visitors, but the lead did not last long and Mohammed Kudus levelled just seven minutes later.

Brighton had more possession and more shots on target than West Ham, but Ashton feels at the end of the day a point apiece was fair.

The former Hammers hitman though feels that the amount that Lopetegui’s men rely on Bowen to make things happen for them is ‘scary’.

“In the end probably a fair result. I don’t think Brighton created too many clear cut chances against West Ham”, Ashton said post match on talkSPORT’s GameDay Live.

“And West Ham looking to control more, but honestly, the reliance on Bowen is scary, on what they expect him to do on his own.”

Bowen, wearing the captain’s armband, completed the full 90 minutes against Brighton.

West Ham next head into a game they will expect to win, away at strugglers Southampton, and will hope Bowen is in top form at St Mary’s on Boxing Day.