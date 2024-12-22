Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Fixture: Everton vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Everton manager Sean Dyche has picked his starting side to welcome Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea outfit to Goodison Park in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Toffees go into the game with a feel-good factor around the club after the takeover from The Friedkin Group was given the green light, ending the Farhad Moshiri era.

Everton held Arsenal to a 0-0 draw on their last outing and will now look to build on the point at the Emirates.

The last time the two sides met though, Chelsea inflicted a 6-0 defeat on Everton at Stamford Bridge.

Jordan Pickford is in goal for Everton this afternoon, while at the back Dyche trusts in Ashley Young, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Midfield sees Everton go with Orel Mangala, Idrissa Gueye and Jack Harrison, while Iliman Ndiaye and Abdoulaye Doucoure support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Dyche can look to his bench if he wants to make changes and his options include Beto and Michael Keane.

Everton Team vs Chelsea

Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Harrison, Mangala, Gueye, Ndiaye, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Beto, O’Brien, Chermiti, Coleman, Lindstrom, Armstrong