Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Celtic have been dealt a blow in the race to sign teenage attacker Bazoumana Toure as Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion are currently ahead, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Toure has turned heads with his performances in Sweden at Hammarby, despite having only arrived in Europe earlier this year.

Hammarby are likely to bank a big fee when the 18-year-old eventually moves on and he is not short of admirers.

In the 23 appearances, he has managed so far, Toure has made 13 goal contributions and Celtic have been tracking him closely.

Celtic though now look up against it when it comes to capturing the teenage winger from Hammarby.

Premier League side Brighton are suggested to now be leading the race to sign Toure from the Swedes.

In fact, Fabian Hurzeler’s team are discussing a deal with Hammarby that could rise up to £11m.

Whether Celtic can compete with the Seagulls for Toure is open to question, but the Premier League side are pushing ahead with a swoop.