Paris Saint-Germain have put an offer of terms to one of Aston Villa’s attackers as they seek to tempt him to the Parc des Princes.

As the January transfer window rapidly approaches, clubs across Europe are nailing down their plans to strengthen their respective squads and PSG are no different.

While PSG remain in control in Ligue 1, in the Champions League they face a battle to make even the playoff round, given their three losses in six games so far.

The French giants are looking towards Villa Park for a reinforcement and, according to Italian outlet AreaNapoli.it, they have put terms to Villa striker Jhon Duran.

The attacker has been ‘offered’ €7m to €8m per year if he makes the move to the Parc des Princes.

Duran was wanted by West Ham United in the summer transfer window, while he now also has interest from Italian giants Napoli.

If PSG want to move forward on a swoop then they will need to agree a fee with Aston Villa.

The French champions though appear to want to put an agreement in place with the player first though before approaching Villa.