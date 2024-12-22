Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson thinks that Chelsea are the biggest threat to the Reds in the Premier League title race, despite rating Arsenal.

Arne Slot’s men beat Tottenham Hotspur 6-3 on Sunday to make sure they go into Christmas sitting top of the table and with a four-point lead over Chelsea and six-point advantage over Arsenal.

Liverpool also have a game in hand on both teams after the Merseyside derby was postponed.

Many feel that the title race is now between Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal, and Thompson does see the two London clubs as threats to the Reds.

Out of both of them though he rates Chelsea as the biggest danger due to the new-found toughness of a team he thinks have found their soul again.

“I would probably think Chelsea”, he said on LFC TV post match when asked who are the biggest threat to Liverpool.

“I think Chelsea look as if they have found their soul, as though they have got a belief again in this team.

“They would be my worry. I think they are a little bit tougher than what Arsenal will [be].

“Arsenal are still a great side and it’s certainly going to be very, very tough, but I think we will find a way.”

Liverpool must make the trip to Stamford Bridge in May, while Arsenal are due to visit Anfield the same month.