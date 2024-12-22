Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Liverpool have named their side to go up against Tottenham Hotspur in a crunch Premier League fixture in north London this afternoon.

Arne Slot’s side sit on top of the league standings, but they now have Arsenal and Chelsea breathing down their necks, putting extra pressure on the Reds to pick up all three points today.

Spurs though have proven to be tough opponents for Liverpool in recent years and though the Reds have won three of their last five visits to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, all three of those victories have seen Spurs score and push them.

Slot is without defender Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley, who are injured.

Liverpool have Alisson in goal today, while at the back Slot selects Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Andrew Robertson.

In midfield, the Reds deploy Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, while leading the attacking threat are Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah.

If Slot needs to chop and change then he can look towards his bench, where options available to him include Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones.

Liverpool Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Gakpo, Salah

Substitutes: Kelleher, Endo, Nunez, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Quansah, Nyoni