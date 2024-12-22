Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Derby County are ‘now pushing’ to beat Middlesbrough to a loan signing in the January transfer window, according to Darren Witcoop.

Paul Warne’s Rams are expected to be active in the winter window as they look to stay clear of the drop zone in the Championship.

They have managed to net just 27 goals in 22 league games so far, contributing to a minus one goal difference, and Warne is keen to increase his attacking options.

Premier League side Aston Villa have just confirmed they will recall Louie Barry from Stockport County in January and he is expected to be loaned out again, to a Championship club.

Middlesbrough are amongst the front-runners for the winger, who has scored 14 goals in 21 League One games for Stockport.

Now Derby though are keen to land Barry and they are pushing to beat Middlesbrough to his signature.

Loaning the 21-year-old would be a big boost for Derby as they aim to go on a strong run over the second half of the season.

Aston Villa will judge which move looks to be in Barry’s best interests, while the player is also sure to have a strong say in his next destination.