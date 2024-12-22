Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Leeds United are ‘trying’ to do a deal for Las Palmas’ Dario Essugo, but are at risk of losing out as Chelsea are now in the mix, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Sporting Lisbon midfielder is currently on loan at Spanish club Las Palmas, where he has helped them keep a safe distance from the drop zone in La Liga.

He has been at the heart of the Las Palmas’ midfield on eleven occasions and is drawing interest from England with his performances.

Leeds are claimed to be ‘trying’ to do a deal for Essugo which would be on the basis of a loan with an option to keep him permanently.

They are on the lookout to persuade the Portuguese giants to cut the 19-year-old’s season-long loan spell short so that they can sign him in January.

However, Chelsea are now keen on Essugo and that puts Leeds’ at risk of losing out on him.

Chelsea have been tracking the progress of the player in Spain and are now looking to put their feet to the peddle to wrap up a move.

The Pensioners, on the lookout for a future prospect, could sign Essugo and let him finish the season with Las Palmas before taking him to England.