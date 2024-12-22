Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Dundee United vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has picked his starting line-up and substitutes to face Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

Saturday’s results mean that Celtic boast an eight-point lead over second placed Rangers, but they can extend that to eleven points by seeing off Dundee United today.

Dundee United have gone unbeaten in their last three games at home, winning two of those, and will hope to use that Tannadice strength to trouble Celtic.

Celtic though arrive at Tannadice on a high after claiming the Scottish League Cup last weekend.

The Bhoys have Kasper Schmeichel between the sticks, while at the back Rodgers selects Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh, Liam Scales and Greg Taylor.

Midfield sees Celtic deploy Callum McGregor, Luke McCowan and Reo Hatate, while Yang Hyun-jun, Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi lead the attacking threat.

If Rodgers needs to make changes then he has options on the bench at Tannadice and they include Arne Engels and Adam Idah.

Celtic Team vs Dundee United

Schmeichel, Ralston, Welsh, Scales, Taylor, McGregor, McCowan, Hatate, Yang, Maeda, Kyogo

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Palma, Idah, Valle, Nawrocki, Engels, Bernardo, Bonnar, Donovan