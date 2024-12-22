Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester United have been handed a boost in their attempt to sign Bournemouth full-back Milos Kerkez, as rivals Liverpool have turned their attention elsewhere, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Red Devils, under their new manager Ruben Amorim, are looking to sign a left-back in January amidst continuing question marks over the duo of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

They have turned their attention towards Bournemouth’s Kerkez, who has been a regular for Andoni Iraola’s team this season and played in Sunday’s 3-0 win at Old Trafford.

Liverpool have been looking at Kerkez, something which could have complicated matters for Manchester United, but they have now turned their attention elsewhere.

It is Fulham’s Antonee Robinson who they are coveting after being left impressed with his performance in the 2-2 draw with the Cottagers last Saturday.

Arne Slot wants to see Robinson as a competitor for Andrew Robertson in the left-back position.

Liverpool’s stance is good news for Manchester United’s chances of landing Bournemouth man Kerkez.

The Hungarian international might be available in the January transfer window for a sizeable price.