Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester City midfielder James McAtee ‘is being told’ that he will not be allowed to leave the club in January unless a replacement comes in, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 22-year-old has been on the Manchester City bench for all of their 17 Premier League matches, but has managed just two minutes of on-field action.

He has featured more regularly in the Champions League, but even those appearances have come off the bench.

McAtte is growing frustrated with the situation and wants to get more first-team action under his belt.

Fellow Premier League outfit West Ham United have shown interest in taking him off Manchester City’s hands in January.

However, given the Cityzens’ current difficult situation, they are refusing to let the player leave.

In fact, McAtee ‘is being told’ that he will not be allowed to leave the club if they cannot find a replacement.

West Ham see McAtee as an ideal addition to their squad for the upcoming transfer window.

It remains to be seen whether they can convince Pep Guardiola’s team to change their stance regarding the midfielder next month.