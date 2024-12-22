Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Millwall are closing in on handing the manager’s job to former Stoke City boss Alex Neil, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Lions have been looking for a new manager since parting ways with Neil Harris and a number of options have been under consideration at the Den.

Wycombe Wanderers boss Matt Bloomfield was looked at closely, as were ex-Plymouth Argyle managers Ryan Lowe and Steven Schumacher.

Millwall though are impressed with ex-Stoke boss Neil and are ‘close’ to naming him as their new manager.

Neil last worked at Stoke and was in charge of the Potters from the summer of 2022 until the winter of 2023.

The Scot will be an experienced option for Millwall, having also had spells as manager of Norwich City, Preston North End and Sunderland.

Millwall edged out Blackburn Rovers 1-0 at the Den on Saturday and now sit in tenth spot in the Championship standings.

The Lions are next due to travel to one of Neil’s former clubs in the shape of Norwich City on Boxing Day.