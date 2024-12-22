Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United star Emil Krafth would be happy to extend his stay at St James’ Park after settling in the area, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 30-year-old has been on Newcastle’s books since 2019 and is close to playing 100 games for the Magpies.

He is currently sidelined with injury though and is nearing the end of his contract at St James’ Park, as it is due to expire in the summer.

Krafth could leave as a free agent if the Magpies are unable to tie him down with a new contract by the end of the season.

They do not want that though as he is seen as a valued squad man on Tyneside and have offered him terms to extend his stay.

Krafth is willing to put pen-to-paper to the new deal as he has settled down in the area and does not want to leave.

It now remains to be seen how long Newcastle take to secure the player’s long-term future.

Newcastle are expected to be active in the January transfer market as they look to add a centre-back and a winger to their ranks.