Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Stoke City are disappointed with recent results and pressure is growing on manager Narcis Pelach.

The Potters took a chance on Pelach, bringing him from Norwich City where he was a first team coach and handing him his first permanent managerial role in English football.

Pelach though has struggled to transform Stoke’s fortunes in the Championship and the club have not won a game since the start of November.

The Potters were beaten 2-0 at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday and, according to journalist Fraser Fletcher, there is ‘disappointment’ in results amongst the club hierarchy.

Now pressure is on Pelach to quickly turn things around.

The task is not likely to get any easier with Leeds United the visitors to the Potteries on Boxing Day, a game which is then followed by a visit from Sunderland.

Stoke welcome in the new year by visiting Burnley, meaning their next three games are all against sides in the top four in the Championship.

If Pelach can last in the job until 4th January then he may find some respite as Stoke play host to strugglers Plymouth Argyle.