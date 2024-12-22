Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has picked his team to welcome Liverpool to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.

Spurs have shrugged off a poor run of form by recording back to back wins, first thumping Southampton 5-0 in the league and then edging a 4-3 thriller against Manchester United in the EFL Cup in midweek.

Spurs continue to sit just eleventh in the league standings though and there will be pressure on Postecoglou to drive them up the table soon.

Tottenham beat Liverpool in the last meeting between the two teams in north London and Postecoglou will fancy his side’s chances of downing the Reds again today.

Fraser Forster is between the sticks for Tottenham, who have a back four of Pedro Porro, Radu Dragusin, Archie Gray and Djed Spence.

In midfield, Tottenham field Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr, while leading the attacking threat are James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Dominic Solanke and Heung-Min Son.

If Postecoglou needs to try to influence the game from the bench then he does have options and they include Timo Werner and Destiny Udogie.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Liverpool

Forster, Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Spence, Bissouma, Sarr, Maddison, Kulusevski, Solanke, Son

Substitutes: Austin, Reguilon, Udogie, Dorrington, Bergvall, Olusesi, Werner, Johnson, Lankshear