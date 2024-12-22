Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has asked the fans to expect him to rotate the eam, particularly in the attacking positions, in the coming games, given the busy Christmas period.

The Whites have entered a busy festive period, where the matches are set to come thick and fast over the coming weeks.

Leeds thrashed Oxford United 4-0 on Saturday, but face Stoke City on Boxing Day, Derby County three days’ later, Blackburn Rovers on New Year’s Day and Hull City on 4th January.

Farke insists he will need to rotate his team, but explained it will need to be done more in the attacking positions than in defence given that the players in the forward positions operate at high-intensity levels.

“Yes in general we have done this [rotated the squad] in the last weeks with three games within six days or in seven days to rotate a bit”, Farke said at a press conference.

“To be honest a bit more in the offensive positions, where it is perhaps even a bit more about that you have to be sharp for being creative and recovered for high-intensity runs.

“Obviously, you do not rotate too much perhaps in the centre-back position or the positions where you don’t have to run that much for example.

“So for that you can also expect that there will be rotation and using of the squad in the upcoming days, especially in the next five games where we have lots of load just in a short period of time.

“Also a bit due to the competition especially in the winger position, for example, we have lots of quality and competition.”

Leeds are firm favourites to get promoted back to the Premier League at the end of the season, but Farke’s men will have to withstand growing pressure.