Richard Keys has taken a dig at Manchester City, comparing their complaints over missing players to the silence that has come from Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou.

Manchester City have had their key midfielder Rodri sidelined for the season after he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament.

Manager Pep Guardiola has pointed towards the fact that a return for his key players might be key to their overcoming their current struggles.

Manchester City’s Premier League title rivals Tottenham have a similar story to tell as their manager Postecoglou has been forced to cope with the absence of key players such as Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero.

Defending Postecoglou, Keys wrote on his blog: “I said it last week. I’ll say it again. Can we please give Postecoglou a break?”

Keys thinks that the Spurs boss has not complained about missing key players in the same way that Manchester City have.

“Did anyone notice three of his regular back four were missing v Liverpool? Oh – and his first-choice keeper.

“Not once did I hear him make an excuse for the defeat nor list his injured players.

“City haven’t stopped whining about missing just one – Rodri, despite the fact they won six and drew one of their first seven games after his injury.”

The 6-3 defeat against Liverpool was Tottenham’s eighth of the season and put pressure back on Tottenham’s 59-year-old manager despite progress in the EFL Cup at the expense of Manchester United.