Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Bristol City’s out-of-favour star Harry Cornick is attracting interest from multiple League One clubs, according to Darren Witcoop.

Cornick has been on Bristol City’s books since January 2023 and has notched up 63 appearances for them so far, making six goal contributions.

However, he has found his chances limited at Ashton Gate thus far this season.

He is yet to play his first game for the Robins and is being shown the door, being told that he is free to leave.

Cornick though does not lack suitors, with interest arriving from a division below.

A number of League One clubs are keen on taking the forward and interest in securing his services could be set to increase further in the coming days.

While the names of the interested clubs have not been revealed, it remains to be seen how things unfold for Cornick.

Cornick still has a contract running until the summer of 2026 at Ashton Gate.