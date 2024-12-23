Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Newcastle United hitman Alexander Isak has become a top priority for French champions Paris Saint-Germain, moving ahead of Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres on their list.

Isak has been one of the mainstays in attack for Eddie Howe’s team since he arrived from Real Sociedad, having scored 46 goals already for them in 85 appearances.

However, clubs are aware of Newcastle’s issues with PSR rules and the Magpies could be at risk of losing a star man.

Newcastle could have offers to deal with and hitman Isak is drawing interest from Champions League regulars PSG.

The French side have now made Isak their top priority for next summer’s transfer window, according to French outlet PSGInside Actu.

The Parisians are not new to spending big on players, but it remains to be seen whether they agree to meet Newcastle United’s expected €100m valuation.

Luis Enrique’s team also have their eyes on Sporting Lisbon’s Gyokeres and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, but Isak has moved up on that list.

Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez’s name has also come up but a deal for the Argentine looks almost impossible.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has time and again stressed that Isak is a prized member of his squad and they would not be willing to negotiate for him.