Julian Finney/Getty Images

Serie A outfit Torino are closely monitoring an Everton attacker and they have been in contact with the Toffees as well.

The Merseyside outfit had a dismal start to their league campaign but under Sean Dyche, they have stabilised and now under new ownership hopes are high that quality additions can be made.

Currently, they are sitting 15th in the league and held Arsenal and Chelsea to 0-0 draws in their last two league games.

Even though Everton have not scored many goals this season, one of their attackers is attracting interest from Serie A.

It has been suggested recently that 26-year-old front man Beto is attracting interest from Roma, but they are yet to make a decision on approaching the Everton striker.

Now, according to Italian daily La Stampa (via Tutto Mercato), Torino are also monitoring the Toffees man.

Torino have scored just 17 goals in their 17 Serie A games and improving that in the second half of the season is a priority.

They feel Beto could be the answer and have already been in touch with Everton to register their interest.

Last season, Beto was mostly an off-the-bench substitute and this season the picture has not changed as he has started only one Premier League game.

Now it remains to be seen if the interested Serie A outfits will be able to lure the Everton man with regular game time next month.