Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Brazilian outfit Palmeiras have made a €20m offer for Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira and are prepared to go higher.

The 28-year-old has been on the books at Fulham since 2022 and has become an important player for the Cottagers, featuring almost 100 times for them.

Even though he is naturally an attacking midfielder, the Brazilian has mostly played deeper this season to accommodate summer signing Emile Smith Rowe in the number 10 position.

With the January transfer window coming ever so close, he has been linked with a move back to his homeland.

According to Brazilian journalist Vene Casagrande, the Cottagers have received a €20m offer for the Brazilian midfielder from Palmeiras.

The Brazilian Serie A side however are ready to offer €2m more for the Fulham star if the English club reject their opening bid.

The clubs are currently talking over a potential deal and it has been suggested that Pereira ‘liked the project’ being put forward, which has encouraged Palmeiras to try for him.

Now it remains to be seen if the former Manchester United man will move to Brazil next month to start a new chapter