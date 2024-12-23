Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Premier League outfit Crystal Palace have activated an option to extend Jean-Philippe Mateta’s contract, according to the BBC.

The French striker has been on the Eagles’ books since 2022 after he left Bundesliga club Mainz.

He took his time to settle down at the club and did not become a lethal name for the London club until last season.

Mateta scored 16 Premier League goals in the last campaign and he was linked with multiple clubs regarding a possible move away from the Eagles.

He has contributed to nine goals directly already this season and could attract transfer interest with the January transfer window inching ever so close.

The Eagles, though, have taken measures already and have activated the one-year clause in Mateta’s contract.

Now Mateta’s current contract will be extended for another year which will see his current deal run until 2027.

Now it remains to be seen if the French attacker will be looked at by European clubs next month.