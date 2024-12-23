Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Walsall boss Mat Sadler has hailed Stoke City out-on-loan attacker Nathan Lowe and insisted his goal last weekend was on par with some of the goals he himself scored during his playing days.

The 19-year-old came through the Potters youth academy and he is considered a top prospect at the Championship club.

The teenage attacker has been sent on his first-ever senior loan away from the Potters to League Two side Walsall and his form has been electric.

He has already scored 14 times for the Saddlers, providing six assists alongside for his team-mates.

Lowe scored a long-ranger against Harrogate Town at the weekend and Sadler insisted that the teenager is an exceptional talent.

“It was a cracking goal, fantastic goal from Lowie”, Sadler told Walsall’s in-house media about Lowe’s goal against Harrogate.

“He does what he does, he is a very talented boy and we are very pleased to see him hit the back of the net.

“That goal just settled everything down.

“I have just said there that it is on par with some of the goals I scored.”

If the England Under-19 international is able to continue his current form for most parts of this ongoing campaign he could have a real chance at staking his claim in Narcis Pelach’s side next season.