La Liga outfit Valencia have put an offer to Carlos Corberan to leave his job at West Brom and take over at the Mestalla.

The 41-year-old Spaniard has enjoyed success at West Brom, making sure the Baggies are contenders to finish in the playoff spots in the Championship.

The Baggies are currently sitting seventh in the Championship and Corberan’s good work has not gone unnoticed, especially in his native Spain.

Most recently he was linked with Premier League side Southampton and it was suggested that Saints were impressed with his profile.

They have now appointed Ivan Juric as their latest boss but Corberan is still a man in demand in the market.

According to Spanish journalist Hector Gomez, La Liga Valencia have made an offer to Corberan after they parted ways with Ruben Baraja today.

It has been suggested that the Baggies boss has other offers in England and he has made some demands to the La Liga club.

Talks are now ongoing and now it remains to be seen if West Brom will be able to keep Corberan as their boss with his contract set to run until the summer of 2027.