Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson has insisted that he feels sorry for Tottenham Hotspur’s Archie Gray and Radu Dragusin after the Reds demolished Spurs on Sunday, dubbing the pair ‘absolutely appalling’.

Spurs have experienced a shaky season so far and were thrashed 6-3 at home by Liverpool at the weekend to leave them on eight Premier League losses from 17 games.

Ange Postecoglou’s men are going through major injury issues, especially in defence, where Gray played as a makeshift central defender alongside Dragusin.

Spurs went on to concede six times against the Reds at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Liverpool could even have scored more goals.

Thompson feels sorry for Gray and Dragusin, who he thinks looked ‘frightened’, and says the pair were ‘absolutely appalling’.

Thompson said on LFC TV post-match about Spurs: “I felt for their back four because they were all over the place.”

“Honestly, young Archie Gray there with Dragusin, they were absolutely appalling.

“They were frightened literally to pass the ball forward, they were nervous, they just wanted to pass the ball back and forward to each other and we took full advantage of it.”

Postecoglou will be desperate to get the likes of Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Ben Davies back as his side are set to face Newcastle United, high-flying Nottingham Forest and arch-rivals Arsenal in the upcoming weeks.