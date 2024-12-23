Carl Recine/Getty Images

Former Liverpool star Phil Thompson feels Reds forward Luis Diaz is ready to take over the role Roberto Firmino used to play for the Anfield outfit.

Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were considered one of the best-attacking trios in the world when they played together in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Mane and Firmino have left the club, while Salah is still producing fantastic performances and he has different forward partners in the Reds attacking line.

Thompson feels that Cody Gakpo and the Egyptian forward benefit whenever Diaz, who is a left-winger, plays centrally.

The Reds legend also is of the view the Colombia attacker, who scored twice in the 6-3 win at Tottenham, is ready to take over the role Firmino used to play at Liverpool.

“You do feel like that Diaz has taken over that Bobby Firmino role, playing centrally”, the 70-year-old said on LFC TV after the Spurs game about the Reds attacker.

“That is what I was saying that Cody and Mo come alive when they get him.

“Now, it was the same with Sadio [Mane] and with Mo [Salah], is that they said he was the glue, Bobby.

“Now, Luis could be that one and the number of chances that we had in the second half when he was just moving.”

Now it remains to be seen if Arne Slot will play the Colombian forward as a centre forward in the upcoming matches.