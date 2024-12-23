Stu Forster/Getty Images

The future of one of Newcastle United’s stars is ‘increasingly looking like’ it could be away from St James’ Park, according to The Athletic.

Eddie Howe’s side have found it tough to balance the books to allow the level of squad improvement that they would like, as they seek to reach the next level.

The January window is likely to see Newcastle needing to sell to buy, but the club would like to hold on to key men such as Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes.

There are question marks over Sean Longstaff, though Newcastle have triggered a 12-month extension of his contract, which was initially set to expire in the summer, that sees him under contract until 2026.

Selling Longstaff would bring pure profit for PSR terms though and it is claimed that it is ‘increasingly looking like’ his future will be away from the club.

An immediate transfer in January might not be a possibility though.

There is also a feeling inside the club that yet another academy graduate, Lewis Miley, needs more first-team minutes, and he could have more chances in Howe’s team in the near future than Longstaff.

Newcastle midfielder Longstaff has found himself down the pecking order in the Magpies’ midfield and despite managing 16 Premier League appearances he has hardly lasted the full 90 minutes.