Pete Norton/Getty Images

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens has hailed Tottenham Hotspur loan duo Josh Keeley and Jamie Donley for their performances against Barnsley at the weekend

Keeley and Donley are considered players for the future at the north London outfit and this summer they have been sent to League One outfit Leyton Orient.

The custodian has featured 13 times so far for the Os while Donley has played 20 times already and has chipped in with four direct goal contributions.

At the weekend against Barnsley, Keeley kept a clean sheet and Donley scored in Leyton Orient’s 4-0 win.

Wellens insisted that the 19-year-old attacking midfielder put in a brilliant performance against Barnsley.

“Jamie Donley, for a young kid, who wants to play football, I thought he was outstanding”, Wellens told Leyton Orient’s media after the Barnsley win.

“Our two wingers and centre-forward really hard and when you put them under pressure and they cannot serve long balls forward, we nullified their threats a lot.”

He also noted that Keeley did very well and he feels the shot-stopper is a vital part of his side’s defence.

“But I have to say our defensive department at the moment, the goalkeeper, both I include Zach [Obeiro] and Josh [Keeley] and whoever plays right-back, I thought [Ethan] Galbraith again, was outstanding.”

Keeley and Donley will be looking to put in consistent performances for the rest of the season to impress their parent club at Leyton Orient.