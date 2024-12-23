Lincoln City boss Michael Skubala has insisted that Sheffield Wednesday loan star Bailey Cadamarteri’s ‘tactical understanding’ is improving and he feels the Owls man is moving in the right direction.

The young Leeds-born attacker came through the youth system of Sheffield Wednesday and is considered a top talent at the Owls.

Danny Rohl, though, deems him not fully ready for the first team and sent him out on a season-long loan to League One side Lincoln City.

Even though he has not nailed himself down as a regular starter in Skubala’s side, he has still scored eight times already.

The teenager scored against Reading at the weekend and Skubala insisted that more than the goal, Cadamarteri’s pressing from the front impressed him.

“Yes, that is what he does, we know that”, Skubala told the Imps media when he was asked about the Sheffield Wednesday on-loan star.

“He is getting better and better outside the box and I think everyone can see what he is doing, he is scoring good goals and he gets there on the end of the things which is really. really pleasing.

“But I thought what was pleasing for me, for Bailey today, is the way he pressed with Housey [Ben House] in the first 15 minutes.

“It shows that his tactical understanding is improving and then when he gets his goal, he keeps moving in the right direction.”

Cadamarteri will be looking to continue performing for the majority of the season to become an option in Rohl’s plans next season.