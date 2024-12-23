Matt McNulty/Getty Images

There is a ‘strong possibility’ that Newcastle United will not sign anyone in January, keeping in mind the club’s long-term financial interests, according to The Athletic.

The Magpies have struggled for form this season and currently sit eighth after climbing four places following back-to-back wins against Brentford and Ipswich Town.

Injuries have affected Eddie Howe’s options, while the club also ended the summer transfer window having failed to sign another centre-back and a right winger.

They are keen to address that in January and the period will also be Paul Mitchell’s first full transfer window as sporting director.

Newcastle are prepared to look beyond the big leagues to find value in the transfer market.

However, there is also a ‘strong possibility’ that Newcastle could go through the January transfer window without signing anyone.

The club are trying to keep themselves on the positive side of PSR rules and spending next month could affect future windows.

If players are sold then all eyes will be on whether that does affect the picture, with the likes of Miguel Almiron potential stars who could generate cash.