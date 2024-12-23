George Wood/Getty Images

Former Leeds United star Leigh Bromby believes that Tottenham Hotspur loanee Manor Solomon was able to please manager Daniel Farke with his performance against Oxford United, but the club will see the best of him in January.

Solomon had a real impact against a relegation-threatened Oxford United team at the weekend, scoring one goal and setting up two more in the 4-0 win, despite not lasting the full 90 minutes.

His performance caught the eye of Bromby, who believes that it was a ‘pleasing tick’ for manager Farke to see his player coming back to form.

The 44-year-old is also of the view that the Whites will be able to see the best of the Tottenham-contracted player in January, when he fully shakes off the impact of the injuries.

“He had a good [game], I think that is the most pleasing thing, watching players like that coming into form, play well, show what we believe they can be”, Bromby said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“So, that is a really pleasing tick for Daniel today.

“And you hope that then continues, kind of keep that fitness and kind of get into form.

“I think I mentioned previously when I came on that you will see the best of him in January just because of the injuries he has got.

“And it looks like he has come in and today was a good performance from him.”

Solomon has notched up 15 appearances for the Whites so far, making six goal contributions.

The goal against Oxford United though was his first since late November.