Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

West Brom manager Carlos Corberan has agreed to become the manager of La Liga outfit Valencia after holding positive talks with them, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Corberan’s work as the West Brom manager over the last one-and-a-half seasons has found recognition not just in England, but also outside the country.

He was linked with the vacant manager’s post at Southampton following the sacking of Russell Martin.

That move never eventually materialised with the Saints going on to appoint Ivan Juric on an 18-month deal.

Corberan was then quickly linked with a move to Spain and La Liga outfit Valencia even put an offer for him to leave the job at West Brom.

The 41-year-old has accepted that offer after positive talks with his prospective new owners.

He has given the nod to a deal running until 2027.

An official confirmation now remains to be made to end Corberan’s association with the Championship club officially.

Since Corberan is tied with a contract at the Hawthorns, Valencia will have to pay compensation to the Baggies to snatch their manager away.