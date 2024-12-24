Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

A club are now in talks with both Southampton and a Saints star’s agent as they try to put a January transfer window swoop in place.

Southampton are locked in a battle against relegation from the Premier League this season and have just sacked Russell Martin to replace him with Ivan Juric.

What Juric’s views are on the squad he has inherited are unclear, but he is likely to oversee activity both in and out in the January transfer window.

Juric is set to have to decide his position on striker Paul Onuachu, who is wanted by Turkish giants Besiktas.

He has played only 152 minutes of football in this campaign so far and Besiktas feels there is a deal to be done.

They are, according to Turkish outlet Gunebakis, in touch with both Southampton and Onuachu’s agent as they aim to put a deal in place.

It has been suggested that Besiktas president Ahmet Nur Cebi’s colleague is the man leading the talks.

Onuachu has also been eager to go back to Turkey and it is claimed he is prepared to join Besiktas.

He spent last term on loan at another Turkish side in the shape of Trabzonspor, who are also keen to land him.