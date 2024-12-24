Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Former Leeds United star Leigh Bromby feels the Whites should have no problem beating Stoke City and Derby County over the course of their next two matches.

Leeds have just thrashed Oxford United 4-0 at Elland Road and more games are coming thick and fast over the festive period.

The next two games though are away from Elland Road and Leeds have been more likely to struggle on the road than at home this term.

This time around though, the Whites have two favourable matches coming up against strugglers Stoke City and Derby County.

Bromby believes that the Whites have enough qualities to win the matches and put themselves in a good position to earn promotion.

“You would expect Leeds to win those games [against Stoke City and Derby County]”, Bromby said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“You definitely would with the players they have got so if they go on and win those and keep this home form up it puts them in such a good position.

“And I do think that with the personnel coming back it is going to help.”

Stoke have picked up just two points from their last six league games, while Derby have taken only four over the same number of matches.

After failing to go up through the playoffs, Daniel Farke will hope to calm the nerves of his side by going up automatically.