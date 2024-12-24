Jaimi Joy/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund’s managing director Lars Ricken has revealed that he would ‘politely decline’ a €50m offer for Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal-linked Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

The 20-year-old English winger came through the youth systems of Reading, Chelsea and Manchester City before Borussia Dortmund snapped him up four years ago.

He is rated as a top talent at the German club and Spurs and Gunners are keen on the Englishman for a potential transfer in the future.

Ricken, though, has made the club’s stance very clear on Bynoe-Gittens, insisting Dortmund want to keep him at the club for several years.

He also stressed that if the club receive a €50m transfer offer for the 20-year-old, he would ‘politely decline’ it.

Ricken told German magazine Sport Bild about the Arsenal and Spurs target when he was asked what he would do if the club receive a €50m offer for him: “I would not hang up immediately because that would not be in keeping with my character. But I would politely decline.”

“We are in a challenging situation and want to develop further in sporting terms.

“In principle, we want to keep players of such high quality for longer.

“This also applies to Jamie, who has a long-term contract.”

Now it remains to be seen if either of the north London clubs will test Borussia Dortmund’s resolve with a lucrative offer in the upcoming transfer window.