Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Former top flight striker Clinton Morrison has insisted that Tottenham Hotspur’s way of defending against Liverpool made him ‘upset’ as he feels they are so frustrating to watch.

Tottenham’s 2024/25 season has been marked by inconsistency, preventing them from building any momentum and casting real doubt over whether they will be able to qualify for Europe.

They were guilty of conceding six goals against leaders Liverpool and their defensive performance on the afternoon left Morrison frustrated and upset.

Picking Ange Postecoglou’s team as one of the most entertaining teams in the Premier League, Morrison said on BBC 5 live: “They’re probably the most entertaining team in the Premier League.

“If you don’t support them and want to go and watch someone, go to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium because you’re guaranteed goals.”

Voicing the frustration of the Tottenham fans, who he believes want attractive football but have been left disappointed, Morrison added: “Tottenham fans, they want attractive football but they’re not even in the top 10, it’s been nowhere near good enough.

“I do get that they have injuries but the way they defended against Liverpool, probably the best team in Europe at the moment, and big gaps that Tottenham left enabled it and made me upset because they’re so frustrating.

“The fans are not happy at the moment and it’s been nowhere near good enough.”

Tottenham are currently in the bottom half of the table with 23 points from 17 matches, and have lost three of their last four matches, with their only win coming against Southampton.

Postecoglou’s team have ensured progress in the EFL Cup, though at the expense of Manchester United, but they are now set to play against Liverpool again in the two-legged tie, which will last through January and February.