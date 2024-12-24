David Balogh/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has admitted that Spurs are short in some positions and has accepted that it ‘makes sense’ to bring in new players in the January transfer window.

Spurs have had an underwhelming season so far despite Postecoglou being backed with big-money signings in the summer.

The Spurs boss has received criticism for sticking to his style of play even in adverse situations and the north Londoners are currently eleventh in the league table.

The winter transfer window is set to open in just a matter of days and Postecoglou admitted that his side do not have enough players available in some positions.

The Spurs boss revealed that they have been planning for the winter transfer window and he stressed that making signings next month ‘makes sense’.

“I think, yes, reinforcement, like I said a while ago, we have been planning; a lot of it was going to be around where we’re at around this time”, Postecoglou told a press conference when he was asked about his plans for the January transfer window.

“Fair to say we’re still a little bit short in a couple of areas and we need to reinforce. But January’s trickier in terms of what sort of players you can bring in

“For us, ideally, for any club, I guess, you want to bring in people who are going to make you stronger.

“I think the fact that, obviously, we are still in the Carabao Cup semi-final, still got Europe, FA Cup, we are in all the competitions, it is not like our schedule’s going to ease up at any stage.

“So I think it makes sense.

“We will try and reinforce where and what number we’ll have to wait and see.”

Spurs have suffered from injury issues in their backline and in their wide forward areas; it remains to be seen if Spurs will try and strengthen those positions first.