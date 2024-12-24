Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Manchester United trialist Nimfasha Berchimas has no lack of suitors and the Red Devils are aware of it, according to the Daily Mail.

The 16-year-old, who plays for MLS side Charlotte FC, has been involved with Manchester United’s Under-18s set-up and watched their FA Youth win against Coventry City.

Berchimas then also took part in a behind-closed-doors trial match for their team and even went on to score a goal at Carrington.

Manchester United have taken note of his potential and it now remains to be seen whether they take any immediate action to tie him down at Old Trafford.

Berchimas, who has previously been a trialist at Bayern Munich, does not lack suitors with clubs being aware of his potential.

The Red Devils know that they could have to fight with other European clubs to secure the future of the player, who has made an impression in the MLS as well.

In 23 MLS Next Pro games, the 16-year-old has scored six goals and has also notched up three MLS appearances.

He has flourished through different youth ranks for the United States with his latest involvement being with their Under-20s team.