Joshua Zirkzee’s agent Kia Joorabchian is giving preference to Juventus over Napoli, as talk of a quick exit from Manchester United for the Dutchman gather pace.

The Netherlands striker joined the Red Devils just last summer from Bologna for a sizeable £36.5m.

His start to life at the Old Trafford outfit, however, has not been very smooth as he has not been able to showcase last season’s form.

Zirkzee has chipped in with six goals in 25 appearances for Manchester United so far and only half a season later, he is already being linked to move back to Italy.

Serie A giants Juventus are interested in the Dutchman, but Napoli coach Antonio Conte is also an admirer.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Zirkzee’s agent Joorabchian wants to give priority to Juventus in discussions over his client.

It has been suggested that Zirkzee’s agent has been in regular contact with both Serie A giants over a possible move for his client next summer.

Manchester United are suggested to be looking to get back the amount they paid to sign Zirkzee last summer if they are to do business.