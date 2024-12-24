Julian Finney/Getty Images

Ligue 1 outfit Monaco are in talks to try to land Arsenal target Randal Kolo Muani, who they are keen to take to the Stade Louis II next month.

The Gunners are expected to fight for the Premier League title this season, but they are currently six points behind leaders Liverpool.

However, their title charge hopes in the second half of the season have been handed a massive setback as their superstar forward Bukayo Saka has been sidelined for the entirety of the next month.

Backup right winger Raheem Sterling is also currently injured and Mikel Arteta could look for more attacking talent next month.

Paris Saint-Germain’s 26-year-old forward Kolo Muani has been linked with the north Londoners recently, however the Gunners now face serious competition.

According to French outlet PSG Inside-Actus, PSG’s fellow Ligue 1 club Monaco are interested in the French international.

Monaco are now in talks with PSG about signing the striker on a loan deal.

Marco Asensio is also wanted by Monaco on loan, while PSG are keen on Monaco talents Maghnes Akliouche and Eliesse Ben-Seghir.

If Arsenal do want to sign Kolo Muani then they may need to move quickly.