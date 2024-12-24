Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Former Championship hitman Sam Parkin feels that Preston North End need a ‘rebuild’ if they want to become competitive again.

The Lilywhites have been a solid mid-table to top-half Championship club for a number of campaigns and now have Paul Heckingbottom at the helm.

Last season they finished tenth in the Championship and this term so far they have been underperforming as they are sitting 18th in the league table.

Parkin feels that the Lilywhites squad need a major re-shuffle in the upcoming transfer windows as he stressed some players have been at the club for too long.

He suggested at least six incomings and outgoings as the former Championship attacker feels Preston need a ‘rebuild’ to become a competitive club.

“I have probably been of the opinion for Preston that they probably need a bit of a rebuild”, Parkin said on the Championship Score Predictions Show about the Lilywhites.

“I think there are probably a few of those players that have been there too long.

“And I am sure, to make them more competitive, they probably need six out of the door and six in maybe in January and in the summer.”

Whether Preston believe they need a rebuild remains to be seen, but they will soon have an opportunity to add fresh faces, with the January transfer window poised to open.