Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Former EFL attacker Sam Parkin has marked out Sheffield Wednesday ‘an outlier’ due to their strong form on the road in the Championship this season.

The Owls have been improved in the capable hands of Danny Rohl since he took charge of the club last term and steered the side to avoiding relegation.

They are currently sitting ninth in the league table and have registered four wins in their last six Championship matches.

Rohl’s men have won nine league games this season and five of them have come away from home, a total bettered by only Burnley and Sheffield United.

Parkin hailed the Owls’ impressive away form and dubbed them as ‘outliers’ of the league this season for their away record, which is why he sees them taking a point against Middlesbrough on Boxing Day.

“I do not know if Sheffield Wednesday they have still accrued more points away from home but certainly they have been one of the better sides on the road this season”, Parkin said on the Championship Scores Prediction show.

“[They are doing it] in a campaign which has had a dearth of away wins as we know, just the one at the weekend.”

Parkin added: “So, Sheffield Wednesday have been a bit of an outlier, for that reason I will go for them to get something here.

“But Middlesbrough are a great attacking side, so 2-2 for me in this one, a Boxing Day thriller.”

Middlesbrough have lost three times at home in the Championship this season, conceding eleven goals in the process.