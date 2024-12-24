Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Former Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz has been the subject of an enquiry from two unnamed Premier League clubs, though the midfielder wants to stay put at Juventus and fight for his place.

The 26-year-old moved to Italy only last summer from Aston Villa, but has found life difficult there with injuries adding to his misery.

He has managed just one 90 minute appearance in the league for Juventus but is planning to become a key player for them once he regains full match fitness.

Luiz’s future though has been put in doubt amid interest from the Premier League.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Luiz has been the subject of interest from as many as two Premier League clubs.

In fact, both clubs have asked for information on the player in the last few days.

It now remains to be seen whether the former Aston Villa player is made to return to England just months after leaving the country.

The Turin-based club spent £42.35m to sign Luiz from Villa Park in June and could be looking to cut their losses if possible.