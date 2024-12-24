Henry Browne/Getty Images

West Ham United ‘admire’ a young attacker, but are also keen to ‘sign a more proven forward’ as they bid to boost their frontline, according to ExWHUemployee.

Sporting director Tim Steidten backed Julen Lopetegui in the summer transfer window as he bought the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug, Jean-Clair Todibo and Max Kilman through the door.

The Hammers though have not performed anywhere near expectations as they find themselves 14th in the Premier League table after 17 games.

Despite spending a hefty £27m on Fullkrug, he has struggled to settle at the London club as he has started only one league match so far, which came last weekend against Brighton.

After a disappointing spell so far at the Irons, Fullkrug has been linked with a potential move away from the English club and they are looking at options already if they have to sign a replacement.

Nurnberg’s 18-year-old attacker Stefanos Tzimas, who is on loan from PAOK Salonika, is a player who has been linked with the Hammers.

Even though the 18-year-old Greek forward has already made ten direct goal involvements, West Ham would not eye him alone.

The Hammers do ‘admire’ Tzimas, however they would also ‘like to sign a more proven forward’ as they look to improve their options in the final third.

Now it remains to be seen if Fullkrug will be able to find his feet at the London Stadium or if the Hammers will bring in a new forward next month.