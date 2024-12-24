Lincoln City boss Michael Skubala feels the Imps are seeing the best of Sheffield Wednesday loan star Bailey Cadamarteri following his recent run of form.

The teenage England Under-20 attacker is a product of the Owls youth system and he played 25 times for Danny Rohl’s team last season.

This season, however, Rohl sent him out on loan for further improvements with regular game time, but he did not become Skubala’s first-choice immediately.

In the last three matches he has scored three goals and the Imps boss feels that Cadamarteri is showing the best of himself now.

Skubala, though, is of the view the Owls’ on-loan-striker needs to improve a lot of aspects of his game.

“I have always seen him in training, his finishing, he is great in and around the box, he just needs to get there a little bit more”, the Imps boss told his club’s media about the 19-year-old Owls forward.

“What I think is you see is that instinctive goalscoring player that we brought in on loan.

“What I really like him about now is he is really growing into the team and the tactical aspects we are asking him to do.

“I think that is always going to take time and how well they grip to that but I think we are seeing the best of him now.

“Hopefully he can keep moving and keep moving in the right direction and keep adding [aspects to his game].

“I think he’s got loads to go, I actually think he’s got loads to improve on as well.

“I think we can keep improving him and I think he can definitely work hard and keep improving himself but now he is getting the goals he has been working hard for.”

Skubala recently expressed how pleased he has been with Cadamarteri’s improvement in tactical understanding.

The Owls loanee will be looking to impress Rohl with his performances at the Imps to have an opportunity to fight for a starting spot at Hillsborough next season.