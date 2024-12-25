Former Aberdeen striker Lee Miller feels that the Dons may well need to bring in a winger and possibly a left-back in the January transfer window.

Aberdeen made a blistering start to their Scottish Premiership campaign as they were going toe to toe with league leaders Celtic for several weeks.

However, in recent weeks, they have seen a dip in results which has even allowed Rangers to overtake them into second place in the league table.

The winter transfer window is now knocking on the door and former Dons man Miller feels Aberdeen could lose a few players next month.

He made it clear if players leave in January, Aberdeen must bring replacements in if the likes of Jack MacKenzie or Jamie McGrath move on, but is sure that Thelin has been thinking about the window for some time.

“Aberdeen are a tough one because they may lose a few players in January”, Miller said on the Scottish Football Podcast about his former side.

“I think it always comes down to that, if players go they have to have a backup.

“In the wings waiting to come in like your McGraths, MacKenzies, possibly a left-back if MacKenzie goes, so I think yes they will probably be looking at that.

“I think Jimmy Thelin has probably got that already marked.

“He has probably thought for months that they might move on, so possibly that.”

Aberdeen have not won a game since early November and will hope to change that when they head to face Kilmarnock on Boxing Day.