Carl Recine/Getty Images

Former Feyenoord midfielder Jordy Wehrmann has insisted that Liverpool boss Arne Slot ‘is next level’ amid his blistering start to life at Anfield.

The 25-year-old former Dutch Under-20s international knows Slot’s work at Feyenoord, but both have moved on from the Eredivisie outfit now.

Slot joined Premier League giants Liverpool at the beginning of this season while Wehrmann currently plays for Madura United in Indonesia.

He revealed that Feyenoord were always criticised for a lack of urgency and running in their team, however, he stressed as soon as Slot came in, it all changed.

Wehrmann feels Slot-coached teams have proven what he is all about and for that reason the 25-year-old feels the Reds boss is a ‘next level’ coach.

“He [Slot] is next level”, Wehrmann said via Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur about the Liverpool boss.

“His teams have proven that too. When you saw the intensity with which they play football, how they put pressure, how many people are running.

“That was often a point of criticism at Feyenoord.

“There were too few people running. It was too static, too flat.

“Then he came, and that became the new normal.”

Slot’s Liverpool are flying high at the moment as they are sitting at the top of Premier League and Champions League.

He will be hoping to win major silverware in his first season at Liverpool after Jurgen Klopp’s departure.