Michael Regan/Getty Images

Former Leicester City winger Matt Piper is clear that if the Foxes play anything but in a very defensive way against Liverpool on Boxing Day, it could be a cricket score.

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s men are trying to avoid relegation after they got promotion back to the Premier League this season.

Even though their form has been very up and down they are not in the relegation zone, they sit just a place and two points above it.

In their last two league games, Leicester have conceded seven times and up next they are set to face top-of-the-table Liverpool at Anfield.

Piper has advised Van Nistelrooy to play three centre-backs with two full-backs who will sit deep; he feels if Leicester set up in any other way, the scoreline could become embarrassing for the Foxes.

“He might play three central defenders, with sort of wing-backs, sitting [back] most of the game [against Liverpool]”, Piper said on When You’re Smiling about the game against the Reds.

“It does not matter if he does not have any pace in the backline because they will be so deep, you do not have to go to run back to your own goal.

“I cannot see him playing in any other way because if he does, I think it could be a cricket score.”

The Foxes will need to be able to pull off something extraordinary on Boxing Day to get any sort of result at Anfield.